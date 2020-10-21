new Delhi: On Tuesday night, India returned the PLA Army soldier to China who had wandered into the Indian border on Monday. The Chinese soldier was handed over to the Chinese Army at Chushul-Moldo BPM-Hut on LAC adjacent to East Ladakh.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had asked India for an answer as to when the PLA soldier would be sent back. After returning the PLA soldier, the Chinese mouthpiece, Global Times, also confirmed that the soldier has been sent back.

Let us tell you that India returned the Chinese soldier exactly on this day, exactly ten years ago, the Chinese PLA army brutally killed ten (10) soldiers of India while patrolling in the hot spring area of ​​East Ladakh. Was given All these soldiers were from CRPF. ‘Police Day’ is celebrated every year in memory of this incident.

Let us tell you that amidst the escalation on the LAC, on Monday, a Chinese soldier wandered into the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh and came to the Indian border. The Chinese army claimed that the PLA soldier had entered the Indian border looking for the yak of a local shepherd. On the request of the PLA Army, India agreed to send the Chinese soldier back.

On Monday itself, the Indian Army had issued a statement that the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang or Long. According to sources, an i-card of the PLA army and some civil documents were also recovered from the captured soldier. Wang belongs to the Armory Wing of the Chinese Army and works for repair of small arms i.e. pistol, rifle etc.

According to sources, he was also questioned by the army and intelligence agencies. Because the tension between the two countries has been on the LAC for the last five months. In such a situation there was a danger of him being a detective. But after questioning, it became clear that he had indeed wandered and reached the border of India. Because the border between the two countries is not demarcated and a large area is empty, there is a danger of going astray.

The Indian Army provided oxygen, warm clothes, food and other medical facilities to the Chinese soldiers to protect them from high altitude and adverse weather (cold weather). Meanwhile, information about a missing soldier was also given to the Indian Army from the PLA Army of China. In this sequence, the Mangalawar was handed over to the PLA officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point under the late night protocol.

Let me tell you that for the last six months, there is a conflict between India and China on LAC adjacent to East Ladakh. Major violent conflict has also taken place in the Galvan valley between the two countries and aerial firing has also taken place. To end the tension, the Corps Commander level meeting of both countries has been held seven times. But the confrontation is not taking its name. It is believed that the eighth round of meetings is also being held this week.

