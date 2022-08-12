Pleased to meet you, Siro. Pleased to meet you, Charles. The stadium with the halo and the attacking midfielder with the face of an angel met yesterday morning: Pioli had the team train at San Siro and Charles De Ketelaere for the first time raced on the most famous lawn in Italy. Yes, he seemed excited. A little later, outside, he signed some autographs, posed for some photos and winked at the fans. In any case, he and the stadium have agreed to meet again soon. Tomorrow at 18.30 Milan will inaugurate the 2022-23 championship, CDK will most likely start from the bench but is widely expected in the second half. AC Milan awaits him and can’t wait to study him, see him, exalt him. Isn’t it said that in summer you fall in love more easily?