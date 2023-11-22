In many role-playing games, from the least to the best known, we usually tend to create epic campaigns, full of clashes, heroes and rewards. Players make their characters live all kinds of experiences, but always leave little room for travel and discovery. This is because we typically tend to “skip” the most boring parts of the campaign to make room for the epic scenes and moments.

Fortunately, there are still titles that highlight this aspect that is least taken into consideration in role-playing games. The publication of Jay Dragonlater located in Italy by Grumpy Bearis based exactly on the beauty of discovery. We are talking about Wanderhomea role-playing game exclusively narrative which focuses on the journey to find a place to call “home”.

The journey begins

The initial part of the manual is a small preparation for the trip, and will first explain how to start ours traveler. The choice of the character to interpret falls on 15 “Booklets“. Creation, unlike other types of RPGs, is personal and introspective. Through choices, which usually involve affirmations and denials to specific questions, we will clearly and precisely outline the character and feelings of our character.

The game system does not involve the use of dicenumbers or tables: in Wanderhome there are no tricks to make, everything revolves around the Tokens, special tokens that we can obtain and spend in many ways. Each player will be able to choose to use, as real counterparts of these Tokens, sunflower seeds, corn or small colored pebbles, in totally personal way.

There are several ways to obtain Tokens, all obviously linked to the story and narration: it could happen that our character does get into trouble to help someonedo a act of kindness giving something as a gift, open and express your feelings in a topic, or simply stop to admire some beautiful landscape. Some characters will be easier than others to recover tokens, but everyone will always be given the opportunity to obtain them.

Spending Tokens means going to shape the game world and the narrative itself. The narrative thread of Wanderhome will lead us to automatically resolve any type of situation. Our actions will almost always be aimed at good, but the narrative thread will not always take the turn we want: by spending a Token in a scene, we will have the possibility of decree the decisionon the contrary, by not spending it, we will leave room for chance. We will be able to spend a Token to ease the pain of some other animal person, even just for a moment, provide an immediate solution to a problem or protect someone from the difficulties of the world.

What makes you unique?

If tokens are somehow the engine of the entire gaming system, bonds they are the fuel: with them we will in fact create the various characters we will meet during our journey. Every time we meet someone, the manual will ask us to write some information about them to insert it into the whole narrative. Each bond and affection will also have particular traits, that is, more accurate descriptions of those characters. The traits also allow whoever is playing that bond to get as close as possible to its interpretation. The manual provides a very long list of traits, from the most common to the most magical or traumatized.

The last step to do before starting the journey is create the first placei.e. the point where our journey will begin, the manual has a very simple and quick system for creating the places we will find ourselves visiting, thanks to a table that will give excellent ideas for creating a complex narrative of each place we will encounter, but like everything else, it will be up to the players to expand each location thanks to their imagination.

The Wanderhome game system it does not necessarily require the presence of a narrator (The master): all the players present at the table can in fact easily interact and interpret every bond and affection and it is also possible play it solo, taking advantage of the imagination and the manual itself that will take us forward on the journey. However rewarding solo travel can be, it must be said that Wanderhome is at its best when we have someone to share the landscapes with.

Take it calmly

Also spend the right amount of time in this game is important: the path to follow to find home becomes more and more exciting as we spend time among woods, hills and faces, and even the character and structure of the animal characters will become increasingly complex as the time we dedicate to the search increases of it.

To help us on this long journey we find the great span of the year which will help us to mark the passing of time, to give shape to the whole setting, and to inspire the places visited and the temperament of the animal-like people we will meet. Each season lasts two months and at the end of this period each will close with one holiday which announces the end. During a holiday the characters will have to choose – or renew – the reason that drives them to explore new places.

Between beauty and serenity

The manual, in its 260 pages, is pleasant to read and see, everything seems well written fairytale, and reflects the true essence of calm and peace typical of this game. There is no shortage of artwork, which often gives magnificent ideas to describe the animal characters typical of the game world, fantastic landscapes or moments of peace. Note of merit for the pages dedicated to the story of a group of players, where we will see through the eyes of a narrator, the experience that brought them closer to the game, almost reliving those moments with nostalgia.

Wanderhome It’s not a game for everyone, especially in a world where we are used to haste and frenzy, Wanderhome is a serene walk in company, made of fresh grass under bare feet, boundless landscapes in which to get lost, snow-capped peaks, where it will be possible to meet and interact with all sorts of creatures animal and plant. The journey will be peaceful, calm and calm, and will lead us to rediscover step by step the beauty and serenity of stop and look, without the rush of the spinning world. And again, it will lead you to talk to the creatures that populate our planet, to ask yourselves questions, and above all to get to know yourself and others more deeply.