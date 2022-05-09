The representative of the 777 Partners, owners of the rossoblù club, met Nasser Al-Khelaïfi together with Riccardo Silva

A photo together and a sentence: “Six clubs and don’t hear them. Miamifc, Psg, Genoa, Vasco da Gama, Standard, Red Star. Only Radrizzani is missing with Leeds”. Josh Wander met Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, owner and president of Paris Saint Germain, together with Riccardo Silva, an Italian entrepreneur who has long lived in Miami, co-owner of the local club and with strong interests in the world of sports TV rights. To witness the meeting a photo all together.

