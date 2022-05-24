Issue 1 of 777 Partners traces the future of the club: “We are working on the Ferraris project and we will try to keep Ostigard. The goal is promotion …”

Filippo Grimaldi

The time for regrets is already over. Because the project by 777 Partners, the Miami-based alternative investment company, which acquired ownership of Genoa on 23 September, is going ahead according to pre-established plans. Sure, relegation to Serie B will force a course correction, but the road is drawn. It goes on, always with the technician Alexander Blessin and the general manager Johannes Spors at the helm. This is confirmed by Josh Wander, founder of the American reality, owner of Vasco da Gama, Standard Liegi and Red Star Paris as well as Genoa.

“We do not look back, but forward. The season is over, but as difficult and disappointing as it is, I don’t think it was a failure: we have started the transition phase in the project we want to create here. It is never easy to go back, but at the same Over time there have been many changes in our organization. We are excited for the future. ”

“We need to build a team that is competitive in Serie B, but the priority will first be to stay in Serie B for just one year to return and continue the project in Serie A. The next will be a great year for Genoa, in which the team that we have built in the last six months and that we will continue to set up in the summer will have the opportunity to finally play together and create continuity with the expectation of coming back up after a year “. See also Pioli: "I don't know where we will arrive, but we can take away satisfaction. Messias will grow again"

“Incredible. The experience at Ferraris last Saturday is something I’ve never seen before.”

“We will do everything possible to make our fans happy. Change is not easy, not only in the sports field but also in the organization. This is a long-term project: not for one, two, three years, but for 20, 30 or 40 years. The expectation is that in the next few years the Genoa fans will be able to begin to see the fruits of what we are doing. ”

“I confirm, the feedback from the market has been very positive. We spoke to many sporting directors and coaches over the course of the year and almost all of them were excited to join a project like this. They liked the idea of ​​having the support. of a holding company with our resources. We could not be happier with the people we have chosen. Johannes Spors and Alexander Blessin are destined to stay here for many years. We hope they continue to want to stay with us: we have a lot of faith in both of us and we believe that they are the right people to bring Genoa to their rightful place in Serie A. ” See also F1 | Pirelli: the compounds chosen for Imola, Miami, Spain and Monaco

“To stay in B for just one season. This is what we hope. We have organizational goals that go beyond B, which is to build a team that can be successful not only in B but also in A. It is not just a question of what can work in Serie B, but also find talents for the future who can grow at Genoa. ”

“I think the only big mistake made, perhaps, was that of not having first taken the coach we wanted. Our intention, by hiring Sheva, was that he could be a real bridge between our project and Italy. . He played here, he speaks the language, he is very close to many Italian realities and our idea was that he was young and with an idea of ​​progress. Maybe he was not the right person for our project. I think he will be a successful coach , but in those months it didn’t work out. The adventure started off on the wrong foot with the team, we tried to catch up on the winter transfer market, but the truth is that sometimes it doesn’t matter how many changes you make: there is simply not enough time . If we had started earlier with Spors and Blessin, it would have been much better. ” See also He has 10 cars and 45 luxury and vintage motorbikes but has no property

“We continue to work with the city and with Sampdoria to find the purpose on how to start the project. We have plans, as mentioned from the day of our arrival, for a major renovation of the plant. The change of category does not impact on this plan, which is not only on the stadium but a project that will allow us to re-evaluate the entire surrounding area to create multifunctional structures “.

“We will try to keep the talents we brought here. He is a very important piece, in the next few weeks we will spend a lot of time looking for ways to keep him.”