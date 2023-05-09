Genoa – The rossoblù party for the return of the Griffin to Serie A also took place in Miami, home of the 777 Partners. On Sunday some members of the US holding toasted the promotion in the restaurant “Batttubelin” of Miami with the owner Giulio Polidori and with the president of the Genoa Club Miami Francesco Talarico. «They often come to us – says Polidori – already a month ago Juan Arciniegas told me that they would come to celebrate the promotion with me and I made the necessary exorcisms». In the end the 777s were right and so the day before yesterday they went to toast at the “Battubelin” in Miami. «They called us the night before to tell us that they would come to celebrate here with us. Having told us at the last minute, many of our club were unable to come, there was only Giulio and I – underlines the president Francesco Talarico – Of the 777 there were Steven PaskoTyler Pasko, Juan Arciniegas and Josh Wander».

The joy of celebrating the promotion after such a tiring year was great: «We toasted with white wine and Prosecco and made some appetizers with pizza, cheese focaccia, porridge and pasta with pesto. Juan Arciniegas told us that after the game he put on music while preparing dinner at his house. The Americans were happy with the promotion but they told us that the championship isn’t over yet and that they want to try and finish first», adds Talarico. Many topics were discussed at the “Battubelin” restaurant between one piece of focaccia and another: «They told us that they are already working on next year. Among them was also the manager of Vasco da Gama who confirmed Kappa’s sponsorship on the shirts of Genoa and Vasco for next year. And we also got to see the next shirts. As a club we have invited them to come and watch the last match against Bari here, even if some of them will be in Marassi that day. That evening we will organize a party in our club and then we will have a carousel in front of the headquarters of the 777 Partners», announces the president of the Genoa Club Miami. While the owner of “Batttubelin” adds: «The beauty of these people is that they are very simple. Steven Pasko came with his wife and they invited me to go play padel with them. What I like about the 777s is their optimism. I’m sure they don’t want us to suffer anymore. I told him that this year I enjoyed it more than other years when we had to hope to score some 0-0». At the end of the lunch, the inevitable exchange of gifts took place: i 777 Partners they gave a Vasco shirt to the members of the Genoa Club who gave them back with the club’s scarves and polo shirts made by Davide and Simona of 80 style. And after saying goodbye to Polidori and Talarico, the 777 went to see the Miami GP.