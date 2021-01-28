WandaVision, Marvel’s first series for Disney Plus, marked the return of the MCU on the small screen. The first few episodes were full of references and mysteries, but also calm pacing, which divided fans. Given the wave of criticism, those responsible indicated that the best is yet to come.

In conversation with THR, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, assured that he wanted to see how long he could last without adding color to the show. Thus, he showed that he is not afraid to experiment with the full-length format to offer something different to the fans of the franchise.

Regarding the pace of WandaVision, creator Jac Schaeffer explained that the important moments are plotted, and they know when they will be presented. “Kevin was 100% in favor of spreading it out bit by bit. And I think he also has a lot of faith in the fans. They know that they will be rewarded, ”he told the outlet.

About, Paul bettany (Vision) had already anticipated that the last three episodes will be different and will present great action scenes, since it will be there when all the mystery about the series’ plot will begin to be clarified.

Fans were quick to speculate that it will be the moment when Wanda discovers that her ideal world is a fantasy and loses her mental stability. For several, it will mark the beginning of the so-called Saga of the Multiverse, which you will find next in Doctor Strange 2.

WandaVision – official synopsis

The show combines the comic style of classic situations with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, but begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. As a result, the characters will initiate a plan to combat the villains that will interrupt their tranquility.