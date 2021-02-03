The Disney Plus series WandaVision has achieved quite a popularity since its premiere. Over the course of the show, various Marvel figures have been seen such as Jimmy Woo and Darci Lewis, which is why many fans are looking forward to more appearances.

According to recent statements by Elizabeth olsen For TVLine, The Scarlet Witch show will have an important cameo in one of the episodes.

When the media asked the actress if within WandaVision there would be an appearance that surprises the public, such as the arrival of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on The Mandalorian 2, she responded with a statement.

“Yes. I’m very excited for viewers to see who or what is coming, ”said Olsen with a laugh.

Although the artist did not elaborate, there is no doubt that the Serie still has a lot to share. Remember that the program will have nine chapters, so that everything could happen in the plot.

Likewise, the creator of WandaVision, Jac Schaeffer, also told TVLine that a new character would appear in fiction, but she reserved her identity. “There are many surprises in store for the remaining five episodes,” he said.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda maximoff Y Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

When and what time to see episode 5 of WandaVision?

Chapter 5 of WandaVision this will be released Friday, February 5, 2021 through Disney Plus. The schedules in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am