WandaVision it will finally reach the end of its first season with an episode that is surrounded by various theories, which have been circulating on the internet for some time.

Paul bettany, mentioned in an interview that we can see the appearance of a character from Marvel, and although he did not reveal who it could be, he left his followers excited.

Unfortunately, the director of WandaVision assures that many fans could end up disappointed with what they will see in chapter 9, and not necessarily because it is bad, but because it could not fulfill what everyone expects.

WandaVision rumors won’t come true

Given all the expectation that the end of the season of WandaVision, director Matt shakman was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, and here he revealed a bit of what we can expect.

After all the theories fans have created around the series, Shakman He assured that they could end up disappointed with chapter 9, since many of them will not be fulfilled.

If you have been aware of rumors, some say that we will see The Fantastic Four, that the multiverse will be entered and even that we could see Doctor Strange, but none have been confirmed.

Agatha might not be the greatest evil in the series.

Matt ensures that chapter 9 of WandaVision It will completely close the circle that they began to tell us from the first episode, and that all the events shown will be consistent with the full narrative.

“We always tell this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the ending is surprising, but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because of the story they were seeing all along.”

It will be until next Friday when we see if they surprise us with the appearance of a main character from Marvel or if they leave history on a more local level.

We recommend you:

Source.



