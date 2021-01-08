As of January 15, you can enjoy through the service of Disney Plus the new series of MCU: WandaVision. This new production that will continue with the universe created by Marvel studios It already has a classification, which is quite interesting.

Why do we say it? Well, according to the US rating agencies, WandaVision It will be PG, that is, it can be seen by any child in the company of their parents. In general, movies from Marvel studios They have a PG-13 signaling. In other words, the television series will have a very controlled action.

So much Elizabeth olsen as Paul bettany have said on several occasions that WandaVision it will be something never seen, even, Kevin Feige has stated that this production would only have been possible for a streaming service. In other words, a totally new product is waiting for us within the MCU.

Now, the classification of WandaVision in Disney Plus makes something very clear to us, we are at a time when surely all the content that is going to be released on this platform is more or less toned down, especially since its objective is to reach as many audiences as possible.

WandaVision is just the first to come to Disney Plus

Slowly, Disney Plus is made of series and relevant content, and this time WandaVision comes to take the place of The Mandalorian, a production that, for many, was a good reason to hire the streaming service.

But, WandaVision It won’t last forever, that’s why it will follow Falcon and The Winter Soldier to keep the flame of Marvel studios. Eventually we will have more original productions, but at least this one is the most worthwhile.

WandaVision It will consist of 9 episodes and will function as a kind of comedy series, a detail that is far from everything we have seen to date. Marvel studios. Will we see the Scarlet Witch create a new reality? We will see it from January 15.

