The premiere of chapter 5 of WandaVision has made Marvel fans begin to join the threads of their stories, especially after the ‘surprise’ appearance of a character from the x-men.

Although during the week there has been talk about the cameo, little was known in what way it was going to be part of the story. His encounter with Wanda maximoff has left open the door to what fans want to see so much: the Marvel multiverse. But is this so?

The arrival of Quicksilver to WandaVision

The series takes us through the reality created by Wanda, which has already been discovered by Vision and SWORD. With Monica Rambeau telling what she saw, the agent decides to approach Scarlet Witch, but she anticipates and confronts the organization. “I will only give you a warning, leave us alone and I will do the same,” said the avenger.

Evan Peters as Pietro Manxinoff Photo: Disney Plus

The climax of the episode occurs at the end, when a Vision in search of truth rebukes Wanda for what she is doing, controlling the inhabitants of Westview. When they were going to fight, Quicksilver appears on the scene, but not Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version of Avengers: age of Ultron, but rather that of Evan Peters for X-Men: Days of Future Past.

A recast or a multiverse?

Much has been said on social media about the appearance of QuicksilverWhile a group of fans talks about the beginning of the Marvel multiverse with the Fox characters, others mention that it would only be a recast within the series, which would have Mephisto as the architect of everything.

This idea would be sustained with Wanda and her refusal to bring people or animals from the dead , which is why we don’t see Pietro from Taylor-Johnson. In the case of Vision, the series has already shown us what happened to his body after the events of Avengers: infinity war.

Likewise, the moment when ‘Pietro’ and Wanda meet again has not gone unnoticed, he recognizes her, Scarlet Witch not her brother.

The arrival of Evan Peters have some important repercussion for the story, since even Darcy herself warned about the change of the character when she saw him appear before the avenger.