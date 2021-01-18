The premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus brought many surprises for viewers, but also some doubts. One of them is why Vision still alive.

The android died in Avengers: infinity war, when Thanos ripped the Mind Stone from him, so some fans wonder what is the reason that the iconic character appears in the series of ‘The House of the Mouse’.

According to the online medium Fotogramas, there are three theories that could explain why Vision is still alive in WandaVision.

WandaVision could have a second season, according to Elizabeth Olsen. Photo: Marvel Studios

The world of WandaVision is the work of the Scarlet Witch

The Scarlet Witch is one of the strongest superheroines in the entire MCU and, as is known, she possesses extraordinary abilities that would make her capable of creating an entire universe.

Under this premise, the website indicates that the world of WandaVision would be the work of the telekinetic powers of Scarlet witch to live with your partner.

Scarlet Witch and Vision live in an alternate world

Another option suggested by the medium is that the series of Disney Plus would be related to the second Doctor Strange movie, same in which the Scarlet Witch will appear and whose central plot will focus on the connection with other universes, so that WandaVision could be located in an alternative dimension within the film.

Vision could be rebuilt

The latest theory proposed by the website is based on an interview by the Men’s Health portal with the actor Paul bettany (Vision), who answered the question of whether he ever thought if his character would return after what happened in Avengers: infinity war.

“Not at that time. After all, he is an android. There are always ways to revive an android. But at that time, no, “said the artist.