From Friday, January 15, they are available in the service of Disney + the first two episodes of WandaVision. Around the world is how this television series of Marvel studios.

However, in Spain things changed a bit. Although the program was promoted in this way in that country for a time, a name change occurred a few months ago. It is nothing less than Scarlet Witch and Vision.

WandaVision is ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, but only in Spain

In the Spanish-speaking world that is the name of both superheroes in Spanish. They are the literal translations of Scarlet witch and Vision. Its use is correct, but it is very strange that only in Spanish territory this change has been decided.

That’s what someone in Twitter (@ivetramentol) highlighted it by saying ‘You could have already left WandaVision …’. The answer revealed an afterthought technical difficulty for the series.

Wandavision: Confused? This is how fans reacted to the series

‘Hello! In Spain it is not called ‘Wandavison’ [sic] for issues related to third party brands, so we have chosen ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ to be true to the original comic ‘, highlighted the account of Disney +.

So the mark of WandaVision, at least as regards Spain, is currently in the hands of another company or entity. It is likely that when the series was conceived its creatives were not aware of the above.

The change is due to copyright issues

Spain has a long history of foreign name adaptations. Not for nothing in that country to X Men they told them the Patrol-x, already Wolverine they baptized it as Wolverine.

But in the case of Scarlet Witch and Vision, are names not only in force in this country, but in several Latin American countries. What is clear is that the problem of reserved rights is not present in other nations. Who will be the owner of it?

Unfortunately, we owe that data to them. Worth it WandaVision? So far the series has received good reviews, especially for having a different tone from other productions of Marvel studios.

But it remains to be seen how it develops. What is true is that this program has very important clues about the new stage of the MCU. Especially in times when his films have not been able to be released in theaters.

Source.



