Since the premiere of WandaVision via streaming, many fans eagerly await each chapter to learn about the adventures of the Scarlet Witch and her partner Vision after the events in Avengers: endgame.

Chapter 8 premiered last Friday, February 26 on the streaming service Disney Plus and showed in his post-credits scene something that has caught the attention of viewers: the appearance of White Vision (White Vision).

In the presence of this character, many fans wonder in social media who it is and what relationship it has within the superhero series. Next, we have more details about the android.

Vision. Photo: Disney Plus

Who is White Vision?

This character first appeared in the original John Byrne comics, Vision Quest (1989), whose plot represents an adventure of The Avengers.

In Marvel history, Immortus or also known as Kang the Conqueror, he manipulated the agents of the United States Government to build Vision again. However, the Avengers recovered the body of the android and Hank Pym reassembled it in white.

The difference with its previous version is that White vision It has no soul or feelings and is characterized by being a machine without the ability to empathize with other beings.

In chapter 8 of WandaVision, the android returned to life without the need for the mind gem on his forehead and finds himself under the control of SWORD to carry out his malevolent plans.