The final chapter of WandaVision had great revelations and moving moments, but none were more shocking than the scene related to the real name of Evan Peters character.

With fans convinced that he was Pietro Maximoff, this information not only turned out to be wrong, it was a distraction orchestrated by Agatha Harkness.

Spoiler Warning

In a scene where Monica Rambeau is being held by ‘Pietro’, the former SWORD agent discovers a photo of Maximoff, who turned out to be nothing more than an actor named Ralph Bohner . “Wait a minute, is this your home?” Says the woman, indirectly revealing that he already resided in Westview prior to Wanda’s arrival.

The information has exposed several problems around the Marvel series, having as its main break the hopes of fans who saw fiction as the main rostrum for the entry of mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After what was seen in WandaVision chapter 9, we can only wait more to see how they intertwine, probably until Doctor Strange 2, the multiverses. For now, Elizabeth Olsen is already confirmed for said film.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 9?

The series took us through the confrontation between the two Visions and the discovery of their nature. Also, we saw how Scarlet Witch uses all her knowledge of magic to defeat Agatha Harkness, who ended up being the villain of the series.

Evan Peters as Pietro Manxinoff Photo: Disney Plus

With the victory in her favor, Wanda Maximoff had to say goodbye to her family. She and Vision speak for the last time. “You are my sadness and hope, but mainly my love”, Says the young avenger seconds before her partner disappears. With Westview free, the Scarlet Witch flees the scene.

WandaVision’s post-credit scene reveals her whereabouts and how she is now studying the magical book Darkhold, possibly with the goal of bringing her children to life and learning to master its power.