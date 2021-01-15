The premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus has fans excited, especially since they can already see how the streaming shows the complicated romance of the two Marvel characters.

The fiction, which is already available on the service, is the second story corresponding to phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with Spider-Man: far from home in 2019.

What is WandaVision about?

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will take us to a world set in the 1950s, where the android is somehow still alive and enjoying a married life alongside the Scarlet Witch. However, all is not well in this surreal world.

Who is Agatha Harkness on WandaVision?

According to chapter 1 and 2 of WandaVision, the actress Kathryn Hahn gives life to Agnes, a very particular neighbor of the couple of heroes. Although at the moment there are no further details of his participation, everything could change with what was seen in the trailer of the series.

Agatha Harkness, Scarlet Witch’s mentor Photo: Marvel / Disney +

In the images Vision can be seen flying over the city and then approaching the car where Agnes is in shock. He touches her forehead and she ‘wakes up’. The first thing he does is ask if he has died. “No! Why do you think that? ”Asks Vision. To which the woman responds: “Because you are.”

The highlight of this scene is the witch hat Agnes is wearing, something that could lead us to think that it is actually Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch in Marvel comics and mother of Nicholas Scratch, a supervillain. In the comics, she is famous for instruct Scarlet Witch in the use of magic.

Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch in the Marvel comics. Photo: Disney + / Marvel

It is expected that the next chapters of WandaVision will give us more information about this character, who had an important destiny at the hands of the Scarlet Witch.