With Wanda (Elizabeth olsen) and Vision (Paul bettany) beginning to notice how strange their new home is, WandaVision 1×04 put the decade of the 70s aside and brought viewers to the present.

Away from Westview, it was discovered how Monica Rambeau came to town. In addition, the presence of a scene that connects with the events of Avengers: endgame has been included.

Release dates for WandaVision chapters

The end of chapter 4 of WandaVisión has left fans with several questions, especially those related to the reality created by Wanda.

While waiting for five remaining episodes, followers count the days to find out more about Vision and the Scarlet Witch. In a new trailer available, the pair are seen outside of Westview.

These are the official dates of each premiere:

Chapter 1: January 15, 2021 (Issued)

Chapter 2: January 15, 2021 (Issued)

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021 (Issued)

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021 (Issued)

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Opening hours of the WandaVision episodes

Argentina: 5.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

What happened in WandaVision chapter 4?

Rather than take viewers into a new decade, WandaVision Chapter 4 takes them into the real world, exactly when the Thanos snap is reversed by Hulk in Endgame. With Monica showing up at a hospital without knowing what is happening, a doctor tells her that her mother, Maria Rambeau, a friend of Captain Marvel, had died.

Already within the reality created by Wanda, the SWORD member talks to the Scarlet Witch about Pietro, so she raises suspicion in the Avenger. Without allowing him to explain, he expels her to the outside world. Outside, Monica reveals that Maxinoff is behind all the strange events.