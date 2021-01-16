WandaVision marked the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Disney Plus. References, laughter and mysteries shine through in the first chapters of the series, but fans still wonder how Vision (Paul Bettany) came to life after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Since his first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the character has attracted the attention of fans for his great abilities and personality. On the occasion of the premiere of the show, we share its origin in the comics and the list of all its powers.

Vision first appeared in The Avengers # 57, comic published in October 1968. He was created by Stan Lee and Roy Thomas. It is loosely based on the Timely Comics character of the same name.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vision is created after Tony Stark and Bruce Banner uploaded the JARVIS AI into a synthetic organic body, which was created by Ultron as a body enhancement for himself powered by the Mind Stone. After this, he affirms that he “is on the side of life” and allies with the Avengers against the villain.

Unlike the movie, Vision was created by Ultron to attack Dr. Hank Pym (Ant-Man) and his wife, Janet van Dyne (the Wasp). However, he discovers that they used the brain patterns of the late Simon Williams for his invention. Given this, he joins the Avengers and becomes an iconic member of the team.

This character can project rays of solar energy through his eyes. To do this, it requires exposure to sunlight to take energy through the gem that is embedded in the forehead.

Other of his powers are: superior intelligence, regeneration and technopathy. However, its capabilities have evolved over the years in the comics and we could soon see the same in the movies or the series itself.