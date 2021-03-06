The final episode of WandaVision premiered last Friday, March 5 and, to the regret of the fans, the conclusion of the show moved more than one by showing the farewell to Wanda and her family.

However, something that has surprised the public is the appearance of the Darkhold, a mystical book that fell into the hands of the mighty Scarlet Witch in the last scenes of the show.

The Darkhold book appears on WandaVision. Photo: Marvel

What is the Darkhold and what will be its influence on the MCU?

The Darkhold or also known as the Book of the damned It was created by Chthon, one of the major gods possessor of dark magic. This villain was expelled from Earth for his fearsome powers, but he left his work to humanity in the hope of one day returning.

As mentioned Agatha Harkness in the Disney Plus series, the book would be related to Scarlet witch and your skills. In the Marvel comics, this can be evidenced when the antagonist chose Wanda to use Chaos Magic and thus be able to open a dimension that makes him able to return to his world.

In the post-credit scenes for WandaVision, it was hinted that Maximoff had already learned some spells from the Darkhold. However, this would have a serious consequence on her, since, being a book of dark magic, it has the ability to corrupt her soul.

Scarlet Witch uses the Darkhold. Photo: Composition / Marvel

In the Doctor Strange movie, Stephen Strange realized that by using the Cagliostro book, this put the warnings after using each spell, a situation that does not occur with the Darkhold and for which Wanda cannot know what it could cause in reality if she uses dark magic.

Under these premises, the Scarlet Witch is likely to become a villain in Doctor Strange 2. Let us remember that Elizabeth Olsen will participate in the film as Wanda Maximoff, but with a still unknown purpose.

It is also believed that Chthon could also appear in the sequel as one of the most powerful antagonists, since his return would have been provoked by Scarlet Witch herself with the help of the Book of the Damned.