Chapter 5 of WandaVision has generated great interest and excitement on social media. With a new reveal of what is really happening in the city of WestView, the presence of Quicksilver has led fans to debate what awaits the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new installment has returned to use information corresponding to the UCM; so too, there have been indications of what would be the past of Wanda Maxinoff and the lethality of her powers.

Almost every episode of WandaVision has had a commercial that references some aspect of Wanda’s past and the new installment is no different. This time, a wink leads us to Captain America: Civil War.

What is Lagos in Marvel’s MCU?

At the beginning of the aforementioned film, a team led by Steve Rogers seeks to detain Hydra members. The climax of this fight, which takes place in the Lagos city , arrives when Crossbones explodes a bomb with the intention of killing Captain America, but Wanda manages to capture the explosion and drive it away. Unfortunately, he is unable to control it and explodes it next to a building.

This action resulted in the death of several civilians and volunteers from Wakanda that were in the place. What happened was not only a main part of the Sokovia agreements, but also led to Wanda being locked up / protected by Tony Stark under Vision’s care.

Chapter 5 of WandaVisión reminds us of Scarlet Witch’s level of power and how the protagonist is apparently not sure of her limits. These situations take us to the events that occurred in the Avengers Disassembled and House of M comics, where the avenger loses her mind after the disappearance of her twins and causes more than one disaster in Marvel history.

WandaVision: Why is Evan Peters Quicksilver and not Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Evan Peters will be part of WandaVision, according to his Spanish voice actor. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Much has been said on social media about the appearance of QuicksilverWhile a group of fans talks about the beginning of the Marvel multiverse with the Fox characters, others mention that it would only be a recast within the series, which would have Mephisto as the architect of everything.

This idea would hold up with Wanda and her refusal to bring people or animals back from the dead, which is why we don’t see Pietro de Taylor-Johnson. In the case of Vision, the series has already shown us what happened to his body after the events of Avengers: infinity war.

Likewise, the moment when ‘Pietro’ and Wanda meet again has not gone unnoticed, he recognizes her, Scarlet Witch not her brother.