This week in WandaVision Chapter 8, Maximoff has finally been named as Scarlet witch, his nickname in the Marvel comics.

This is not only the first time it has been called this way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it has also led to the arrival of the chaos magic, one that, in the words of Agatha Harkness, was just a myth.

What is chaos magic?

We have seen various types of magic used in the MCU, even with chaotic consequences, but none have been as striking as that of the Scarlet Witch.

The magic of chaos It is the most powerful form in the canon of Marvel Comics. It is so strong that many sorcerers have brought it to the status of myth. This power is used to rule the Earth and has the ability to manipulate reality itself, causing the destruction of the cosmos. .

If we go to the comics, chaos magic was first used by Chthon, the elder God, who ruled the Earth, but was ultimately defeated by the combined efforts of every other wizard on the planet. He was sealed on Mount Wundagore, the birthplace of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff.

While Wanda was born a mutant and with energy manipulation powers, her great strength comes from touching Chthon’s hand as a child and absorbing some of her power, something that made her one of the most powerful sorceresses out there.

Does Scarlet Witch have the magic of chaos?

In the comics, she applies one hundred percent of magic, although she controls herself and only uses it rarely. In fact, own Agatha harkness taught him to use and control this power.

In the MCU it seems that she also has chaos magic, and thanks to WandaVision chapter 8, we have seen that she does not know of its existence, at least not until Agatha tells her.

If we back up a bit and go up Avengers: endgame, the fact that he was able to face Thanos single-handedly was the first sign of the hidden power he has.

There is only one chapter left for the end of WandaVision, a series that will connect directly with Spiderman 3: no way home.