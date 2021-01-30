WandaVision, the successful Marvel Studios series, arrived on Disney Plus on January 15 and has left more than one fan questioning how much reality there is within the fiction created by Wanda Maximoff. Of all its mysteries, the enigmatic presence of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was finally revealed.

After a long wait, the fourth chapter, entitled We interrupt the program, left the recreation of old series and took us to the present time of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, after the epic battle of the Avengers against Thanos that we witnessed in Avengers: endgame.

After the heroes defeated the mad titan and preserved life in the universe, Monica Rambeau awakens disoriented in a hospital ward three years after the powerful crash. When he goes out to seek help, everything is in chaos because of the number of people who returned physically.

Upon being recognized by a doctor, she asks about her mother Maria and it is revealed that she passed away a year ago. After this, he returns to his work at SWORD, a special agency for galactic affairs founded by his mother. Not only could he not say goodbye to his daughter, but the charge for being missing could not succeed him either.

As recalled, mother and daughter were introduced as the close family of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. After the latest revelations, it remains to find out if the superheroine is aware of the events and if she will have any kind of participation in the series.

WandaVision – official synopsis

The show combines the comic style of classic situations with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, but begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. As a result, the characters will initiate a plan to combat the villains that will interrupt their tranquility.