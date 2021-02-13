WandaVision every time it gets weirder, and if you’ve followed the last chapters closely, you will have noticed that Wanda She is not the only one who knows what is happening within her strange reality.

Although they have not revealed exactly what happens, the introduction of some characters seems to indicate the direction that the series will take, but that remains to be seen.

If we stick to what the comics show, two of the new members of WandaVision could be revealed as LGBTQ, and in the next episodes we will see if they show it openly.

Below are possible spoilers for WandaVision, so proceed carefully.

The last chapters of the series introduced us to Billy and Tommy, the children of the protagonist who in the most recent episode became central characters.

The appearance of Pietro maximoff and their interaction with the little ones seems to have awakened powers in them, and if you are a fan of comics you will know what we are talking about.

These little ones will become Speed ​​and Wiccan, who in the comics are presented as characters LGBTQ.

Will we see them as superheroes?

In some comics Speed becomes a sentimental partner of Prodigy, a super intelligent mutant, while Wiccan will marry with Hulkling.

Things could be different in the series

It will show Tommy and billy as characters Lgbt would involve a mixture of stories, but if we stick to the events currently shown, we would be left with another version of these children in WandaVision.

In some of the comics, both children are created by the same Wanda, who uses splinters of the life essence of Mephisto to grant them a soul; However, this villain ends up reabsorbing them to end their existence.

There are still several chapters to see what the future of these children will be in WandaVision, so we’ll stay tuned.

We recommend you:

Source.



