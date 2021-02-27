Marvel Studios’ hit series WandaVision launched its eighth chapter on Disney Plus and fans couldn’t be more pleased with the answers and revelations offered. It was also the breaking point from which we learned about the rise and fall of Wanda Maximoff.

As we saw in the previous episode, the villain Agatha harkness He revealed his identity and performed a spell to remind Wanda of her past. This is how we saw past scenes that showed the protagonist as responsible for everything that went wrong in Westview and even relived her past traumas.

In that journey of memories, it is not detailed how the Maximoff brothers obtain their powers. However, his youth is exposed and captured by Hydra. This is where we see her in her first interaction with the Mind Stone, which anticipates her future as an Avenger.

Likewise, it is explained that the other participants in the experiments carried out by the organization did not survive. Unlike hers, Wanda managed to emerge unscathed from the exposure of the infinity gem thanks to her powers, abilities that she was unaware of at the time.

Another important moment of the chapter was the official appointment of Wanda as Scarlet witch. After the trance, Agatha tells him: “I know what you are. You have no idea how dangerous you are. It was supposed to be a myth, but this is chaos magic, Wanda, and this makes you the Scarlet Witch. “

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.