To the extent that Marvel Cinematic Universe Enters Phase 4, the franchise is increasingly diversifying to include Disney + as a platform where its premieres also grab fans.

His most popular release so far this year is WandaVision, a series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, with which they have plans to reach the 2021 Emmy Awards.

In an interview with IndieWire, Nate Moore, vice president of production and development for Marvel Studios and the executive producer of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, said they started the race with a view to those awards.

While the series led by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan would campaign for the Best Drama category, WandaVision would target Best Limited Series.

For the show with Olsen and Bettany, the competition will not be easy, as series like Lady’s Gambit, The undoing, Small Ax, I may destroy you, Fargo, The good lord bird and Your honor seek to take home a prize.

Perhaps her biggest competitor is Queen’s Gambit, a series with Anya Taylor-Joy, which gets several accolades at award ceremonies. Two Golden Globes and two Critics’ Choice Awards are some of them.

There will be no season 2 of WandaVision

In the talk, Nate Moore spoke about the possibility of WandaVision having more chapters. To the sadness of the fans, this has been dropped. “It is a program that you can only do once. It is a very complete bow “ he commented.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on September 19.