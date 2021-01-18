Many fans of Marvel Studios are discussed at this time if WandaVision worth it or not. If we look at it from above, we have another sitcom that has a very slow development, however, if we see it in great detail, it has many easter eggs and important revelations.

Now, as the series takes flight for the thickness of the audience, a huge, really big spoiler is revealed, which could even ruin the experience. What is it about? It all started with a tweet from a Spanish voice actor who unintentionally revealed that an important detail about what lies ahead for us WandaVision.

Rodri Martin, the actor in question, declared in his account of Twitter that he would take his role as Pietro / QuickSilver in the movies of X Men of FOX. The actor who at the time played this character was Evan Peters.

Unfortunately, only the screenshots of this revelation remain, since clearly the Spanish actor should not have said anything about his participation in WandaVision or, as they call it in Spain, The Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Is the presentation of the mutants coming in WandaVision?

At the moment there are many rumors around the direction it will take WandaVision in its next chapters. Regardless of the fact that it is clearly a ‘sitcom’, we must not lose sight of little by little we will know what happens with these two characters.

One of the theories for WandaVision is that ‘The Scarlet Witch’ is trapped or created a reality that does not want to leave. SWORD, the new organization within the MCU, is looking to free it at any cost and for that it is Monica rambeau.

On the other hand, all the development of WandaVision could trigger events from the comics of Marvel as Secret invasion, Battlegrounds or the House of M. To this we must add that we could have the arrival of villains the size of Dr doom or the same Mephisto, who is close to Dormamu that came out in Doctor Strange. Anything can happen, but we must wait a bit.



