In the world of comics, specifically in that of superheroes, there are some relationships that can be considered iconic, such as Superman and Lois lane or Spider-Man and Mary jane watson.

To them we can also add Wanda Maximoff and Vision, characters that we saw very close in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but who saw how their love could not be completed thanks to the death of the android at the hands of Thanos.

With a checkered history, Marvel Comics readers know what the couple has had to face, moments that they hope will be reflected – at least in part – in the Disney Plus series WandaVision, which will be streaming this Friday, January 15 .

The love story of Vision and the Scarlet Witch in the comics

As you know, Vision was created by Ultron with the goal of being a cold, calculating character and destined to eliminate human beings. But his plans would change when instead an android with sensitivity and conscience emerged.

Scarlet Witch had already joined and left the Avengers when Vision made her first appearance in the group. At first, he seemed to regard Wanda as one more companion, but during the Kree-Skrull War it became clear that he had loving feelings for her. The two were married in 1975’s Giant-Size Avengers # 4.

The iconic cover of the comic where Scarlet Witch and Vision get married. Photo: Marvel Comics

The children of Wanda and Vision

In one of the many missions of the Avengers, Vision had the idea to take over all the computers in the world and restore them, causing a group of villains to profit from this action. Enraged, Scarlet witch she demanded to see her husband; in doing so he realizes that it was a totally different version.

Wanda falls in love again and decides to separate from the android. Eventually, Vision regains his memories, but is estranged from his wife. To the fans’ surprise, in this period of time it is revealed that their children in common, Billy and Tommy, are not real, but just an illusion created by Mephisto.

Scarlet Witch kills Vision

Years later, and with Agatha Harkness blocking memories of Wanda, a slip of the Wasp caused all the memories related to the twins to return, provoking the fury of the witch. She would launch a deadly attack on the Avengers and it would end the life of Vision, Hawkeye and Ant-Man (Scott Lang).

After this tragic event, Maximoff decides to recreate his old life and create House of M, a reality of the Marvel Universe where mutants are the ruling race led by Magneto, his father.

The Wanda and Vision’s love story It ends in the comic Fear Itself, where the android is rebuilt by Tony Stark and recovers all his memories. He goes to Magneto to find out about his wife, but he denies her whereabouts. Captain America will intervene and convince Vision to start a new life.