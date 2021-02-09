WandaVision premiered its fifth chapter through Disney Plus, although it created more confusion than certainties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially because of the ‘surprise’ appearance of a character from the X-Men: Quicksilver, the sprinter played by Evan Peters.

After three appearances with Fox Studios, the actor resumed his role as a superhero and the theories did not take long to flood social networks. For her part, screenwriter Jac Schaeffer spoke about her debut and expected participation in the first series of the MCU.

“We were cheering him on for so long and we didn’t know if it would be possible. It was difficult to achieve. Evan was always willing to do it. He is a fan of comics and Marvel. He is always ready for the strangest option. And it is a pleasure, truly a pleasure to work with him, “he said in an interview published by Marvel Studios.

Did Wanda recast Pietro in the fifth episode?

As noted by Dr. Darcy Lewis from SWORD base, this is not what we think it is: “Did she recast Pietro?” From the looks of it, yes. With a well-known sitcom appeal of yesteryear, Wanda simply replaced the character without much of a fuss.

“We loved the idea of ​​(bringing him back). Then we think, ‘How are we going to make this make logical sense? How do we justify this? ‘ Because that’s the point, you can generate a million great ideas, but you have to make them land and feel organic in the larger story, ”explained Jac Schaeffer.

However, he asserted that the entire team was determined to make it happen. “This show is a mental mess. Because it is working on many levels, there are many notions of what is real and what is not. We think it would be the greatest emotion to bring Evan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ”, he concluded.

WandaVision will continue the intriguing story in its sixth episode on Friday, February 12 via Disney Plus.