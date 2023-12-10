Two years have passed since the premiere of the Disney plus series 'WandaVision'. This television production was a gift for comic book fans, since we saw a separate story about 'Wanda' and 'Vision' with their children Billy and Tommy, each character played by Julian Hilliard (12) and Jett Flyen (14), respectively. But what has generated admiration for many fans is that the minors have shown themselves with a mature and different image. One of them even looks like he has a more athletic figure. Could it be that a movie or series is coming with Wanda and Vision's children? In this note we tell you all the details of the young actors.

What do Billy and Tommy look like from 'WandaVision', the series?

Little Billy Maximoff was played by actor Julian Hilliard 12 years old. At that time Julian was approximately 7 years old, but the latest photos of him on Instagram have shown the development he had in these two years after the Disney Plus series. The young artist continues to promote news about 'WandaVision', in addition to being very active on social networks.

While Tommy Maximmoff was played by Jett Flyen of 14 years. The young actor has been the one who has attracted the most attention from the series' followers, because in one of his recent photos on Instagram of him you can see a muscular Jett. This has generated speculation about whether they are about to release a movie or series about the children of the 'Scarlet Witch'.

Actors of Billy and Tommy from the Disney plus series 'WandaVision' surprise with a radical change / Photo: LR composition / Instagram

When was 'WandaVision', the Disney plus series, released?

The series 'WandaVision' premiered on January 15, 2021 on the streaming platform Disney Plus. First there were two episodes and then seven of them each week, so they made a total of nine episodes and it ended on March 15. This was the first series to move into Phase Four of the MCU.

