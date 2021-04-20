If you are one of those who still expected to see a second season of WandaVision, we have bad news for you.

Marvel Studios has revealed some of their plans to enter the Emmy Awards 2021, an event to which he arrives with two of his most popular series. So too, he talked about the possibility of giving more episodes to the Scarlet Witch show.

In conversation with IndieWire, Marvel’s head of development and producer, Nate Moore, commented that WandaVision’s presentation to the event will be through the Best Limited Series category. Due to the timeline in the nomination process, the executive mentioned that, in the case of The Falcon and Winter Soldier, the fiction will enter the Best Drama Series.

WandaVision and a discarded season 2

Perhaps what more than one fan of the MCU wanted to know was whether or not Marvel Studios would give more episodes to WandaVision. The executive’s response was direct and indicated that this will not be possible.

“ It is a program that you can only do once. It is a very complete bow. She can’t go back to that reality . It is very different, for example, from Falcon and Winter Soldier, a series that tells us about dealing, for me, with the legacy of what a superhero is, through what was Captain America and his shield, “he commented.

WandaVision vs. Netflix’s Lady’s Gambit

For the show starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the competition will not be easy, since series like Lady’s gambit, The undoing, Small Ax, I may destroy you, Fargo, The good lord bird and Your honor seek to take home a prize.

Perhaps its biggest competitor is Queen’s Gambit, a series with Anya Taylor-Joy, fiction that has obtained several recognitions in awards ceremonies. Two Golden Globes and two Critics’ Choice Awards are some of them.