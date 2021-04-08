When Evan Peters appeared on WandaVision as Quicksilver, many fans couldn’t help but be thrilled by the unexpected cameo. However, great was the surprise for the public when it came to light that the character he actually played was only a Westview citizen named Ralph Bohner, who was used by Agatha to extract information from the woman. Scarlet Witch.

Despite this, the public wondered why Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the actor who plays Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel universe, did not appear in the series and Peters did. When in doubt, the show’s scriptwriter, Jac Schaeffer, explained in an interview for the Empire podcast what the real reason for that decision was.

“We also had a grief therapist in the writers room and he explained to us the importance of how people remember faces. The anxiety caused by not remembering the faces of loved ones, remembering them badly or incorrectly is a kind of self-preservation technique, that’s why we thought that Evan was perfect for the role, because it would not only cause that effect on Wanda, but also on him. spectator ”, commented the manager.

However, the disappointment of fans on social media was more noticeable when Peters’ true identity was revealed on WandaVision. Some, even, had brought to light numerous theories that pointed to the actor as the villain Mephisto and the cause of the creation of the Hex.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings enjoying their ideal lives, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.