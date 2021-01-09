A few days after its arrival at Disney Plus, WandaVision is causing the talk on social networks for the first reactions of critics who have already seen the series, which mixes reality and fantasy to the point where it confuses both the protagonists and the viewers. Will it live up to expectations?

Much has been speculated about the result, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can rest assured that the show has garnered positive appreciations. Nothing short of a satisfying return from the MCU.

Photo: Twitter

“Yesterday I saw the first three episodes of WandaVision. It’s weird and hilarious in ways that Marvel has no right to try, but they pull it off anyway. Then sprinkle enough mystery to keep you fascinated and speculating. I’m very excited to see how far it can go, ”said Gizmodo reporter Germain Lussier.

Photo: Twitter

“WandaVision is unlike anything you’ve seen before in the MCU. It is so strange, funny and the mystery is irresistible (although slow). Fans of old sitcoms will love its commitment to detail while still being really funny, “said Peter Sciretta, founder of Slashfilm.

Photo: Twitter

“Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany deliver their best performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Teyonah Parris shines in every scene she’s in. The series serves as a magnificent return to the MCU as it paves its own way, ”explained DiscussingFilm.

Photo: Twitter

“I loved the huge risk Marvel Studios is taking with the series. The reason the MCU is King of the Hill is Kevin Feige’s incredible leadership and willingness to take risks like the ones you’ll see on Wandavision. Also, having seen the first three episodes, I only have a clue as to what is really happening and I am very excited to see where this is going, ”added Steven Weintraub, editor of Collider.