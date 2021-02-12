WandaVision continues to surprise fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the premiere of each chapter. However, only the sixth was awaited with such expectation as it was dedicated to Malcolm the Middle, the hit series from the 90s.

As well as the show he paid tribute to, the sixth episode dealt with the hilarious problems and situations of the Maximoff family. Without a doubt, a tribute that brought us back to the beginning of the 2000s and it did not take long for fans to express their emotion on social networks.

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

What happened in chapter 6 of WandaVision?

A curious and increasingly concerned Vision steps out of Westview’s magic barrier and immediately begins to disintegrate. The scene lets us see how he returns to the form that was found by Wanda when she broke into the SWORD facilities and stole his body.

Warned about her husband’s plight by her son Billy, Wanda saves him by expanding the city limits. In doing so, it also consumes the foundation of the organization (which turns into a circus) and Darcy (who is unknown what happened to her).

The fate of Monica, Jimmy, and acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), is uncertain as what happened to them is not revealed. In a later scene, Wanda is seen re-activating her powers.

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.