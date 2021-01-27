WandaVision is the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released in Disney Plus. The show has received mixed reviews for its content, but doubts regarding the story are revealed in each episode.

One of the great mysteries of WandaVision has to do with Vision, who died in Avengers: infinity war, which makes you believe that the character is part of the reality created by Scarlet Witch or if he was really resurrected by someone.

Paul Bettany, actor who plays the android, gave an interview to the Disgussing Film portal, where he confirmed that the end of the series will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think you are going to be tremendously surprised by the end of the series. I really think people are going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Fans are going to see the MCU in a whole new light, and they will also have a deeper understanding of in which direction it is moving, “said Bettany.

How many episodes will WandaVision have?

The series will have nine chapters that will be released every week. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Wandavision – official synopsis

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.