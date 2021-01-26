WandaVision left doubt with the premiere of its third episode on Disney Plus. The new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed what exists outside of reality where Scarlet Witch and Vision live.

A few days after the release of Chapter 4, thousands of fans of the MCU want to know more about what happens in SWORD, the possible villains of the show and how it is that Wanda’s husband was resurrected after the events that occurred in Avengers: infinity war.

Chris Hewitt, a journalist for Empire magazine, indicated on his Twitter account the emotion he feels when watching the WandaVision episodes and his desire to know how the plot will develop in the next installments.

“I am deeply in love with WandaVision. The ability of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Paris, Kathryn Hahn, and the rest of the cast to assemble their tonal changes from goofy meta-comedy to deeply unsettling oddity is very impressive. I can’t wait to see where it goes. “

Chris Hewitt expressed his excitement about the WandaVision series. Photo: Twitter capture of @ ChrisHewitt

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the series, responded to Hewitt’s tweet and advanced with a single sentence what will be seen in the fourth chapter: “Thanks Chris. I think next week will blow your mind. “

Paul Bettany previewed what will be seen in the next chapter of WandaVision. Photo: Twitter capture of @ Paul_Bettany

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Wandavision – official synopsis

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.