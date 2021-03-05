One of the series of the moment is without a doubt WandaVision. The Disney Plus program created by Jac Schaeffer has managed to cause a sensation among fans by showing what happened to the Scarlet Witch and Vision after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

With the premiere of its final chapter, the program has revealed the appearance of important celebrities in its last episodes, such as the arrival of Evan Peters. However, many fans were looking forward to the surprise cameo that Paul bettany (Vision) assured in an interview with Esquire at the end of February, for which various speculations were generated.

To the fans’ dismay, the actor recently confessed to Good morning america that, in fact, in the previous statements he meant that the artist with whom he wanted to participate all his life was nothing more than himself.

“You know when you think something is going to be fun and you say it? And then did you really panic? Because that’s what I did. Fans started to guess who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a good idea!’ And they’ll be very disappointed when they find out it’s me! ”Bettany clarified.

In the final episodes of WandaVision appears Vision White, a rebuilt android based on the original version, which is why the actor would have referred to it as the surprise cameo.

Vision. Photo: Disney Plus

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings enjoying their ideal lives, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.