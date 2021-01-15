After several months of waiting, WandaVision will make its debut this January 15, 2021 on Disney Plus, so many fans of the MCU are waiting for everything that will happen within the show.

However, there are many doubts surrounding the colorful characters. One of them is the mystery about the great strength and abilities he possesses Scarlet witch.

WandaVision wears costume from the comic. Photo: Marvel Studios / Marvel Comics

What is the origin of the Scarlet Witch’s powers?

According to Marvel comics, after Anya, the daughter of magnet, died in a fire generated by an anti-mutant crowd, the villain used his powers to exterminate them. For this reason, his wife Magda, who was pregnant, fled in horror from him and went to the Transia nation to give birth to twins.

That same day, the fallen god Chton gave the Scarlet Witch great magical abilities, apart from her mutant powers. Minutes later, the mother of the two brothers died from childbirth.

Due to the circumstances, High Evolutionary decided to hand over the minors to the gypsy Django Maximoff and his wife Marya, who named their adopted children as Wanda and Pietro.

What powers does the Scarlet Witch have?

Next, we mention a list with the most outstanding abilities of Scarlet Witch.

Psychic powers

Telepathy

Teleportation

Energy manipulation

Disintegration

Manipulation of probabilities

Distortion of reality

Chaos magic

Telekinesis

Flight

Phragokinesis

What will we see in WandaVision?

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will take us to a world set in the 1950s, where the android is somehow still alive and enjoying a married life alongside the Scarlet Witch. However, all is not well in this surreal place.