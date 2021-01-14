A few hours after the premiere of WandaVision in Disney Plus, fans are most excited to know how the series will show the complicated romance of the two Marvel characters.

The fiction, which will come to streaming on January 15, has not only confirmed the number of chapters it will have, but will continue Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with Spider-Man 2, but should have continued with it. premiere of Black Widow, a film that was scheduled for 2021.

Disney Plus WandaVision Trailer

Confirmed WandaVision chapters:

Chapter 1: January 15, 2021

Chapter 2: January 15, 2021

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Opening hours of WandaVisión in Peru and Latin America

Mexico: 2.00 am

Costa Rica: 2.00 am

El Salvador: 2.00 am

Nicaragua: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Panama: 3.00 am

Ecuador: 3.00 am

Puerto Rico: 4.00 am

Dominican Republic: 4.00 am

Bolivia: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Paraguay: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Uruguay: 5.00 am

What will we see in WandaVision?

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will take us to a world set in the 1950s, where the android is somehow still alive and enjoying a married life alongside the Scarlet Witch. However, all is not well in this surreal world.