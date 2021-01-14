The WandaVision series is getting closer to premiering its first chapters. The new Marvel Studios production will focus on the peculiar life that Scarlet Witch and Vision will have after the events that occurred in the movie Avengers: endgame

Next, we mention the release date of the MCU series, in addition to the synopsis, trailer and the list of episodes to enjoy the new installment.

When and what time to see episode 1 of WandaVision?

Disney Plus confirmed that Chapter 1 of WandaVision will be released this friday, january 15, 2021 through Disney Plus. The schedules in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 03.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 02.00 am

Chile: 05.00 am

Colombia: 03.00 am

Brazil 05.00 am

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there will be a double chapter.

Chapter 1: January 15, 2021

Chapter 2: January 15, 2021

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Wandavision – trailer

Wandavision – official synopsis

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content, you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to acquire the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.