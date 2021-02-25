Since the premiere of WandaVision via streaming, many fans eagerly await each chapter to learn about the adventures of the Scarlet Witch and her partner Vision after the events in Avengers: endgame.

Next, we tell you in detail what happened in the seventh episode of the fiction, the premiere date of the series, as well as the synopsis, trailer and the list of chapters so you can enjoy WandaVision.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 7?

In an unsurprising (but cleverly executed) twist, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is confirmed to be the witch Agatha Harkness. When Monica Rambeau – who already shows her powers as Photon – arrives in Westview to warn Wanda of SWORD’s actions, she is confronted by the Scarlet Witch. Agnes appears on stage and asks her to leave.

At the ‘friendly neighbor’ house, Scarlet Witch asks about her children, to which her friend tells her that they are in the basement. Upon arriving at the place, he notices strange objects and that someone is using magic. “You thought you were the only witch in town,” says Agnes, who identifies herself as Agatha.

The series lets us see past scenes where the witch is seen as responsible for everything that went wrong in Westview, including the arrival of Pietro Maximoff from the Fox X-Men universe (Evan Peters).

When and what time to see episode 8 of WandaVision?

The WandaVision Chapter 8 this will be released Friday, February 26, 2021 through Disney Plus. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the day of the premiere there was a double episode.

Wandavision, chapter 8 – trailer

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.