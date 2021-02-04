WandaVision ONLINE Chapter 1×05 | WandaVision successfully premiered its first chapters on Disney Plus. The new series of the UCM has positioned itself in a few weeks as one of the public’s favorite productions.

Next, we tell you what happened in the fourth chapter of the fiction, the release date of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, in addition to the synopsis, trailer and the list of episodes to enjoy the new installment.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 4?

Instead of taking us to a new decade, WandaVision chapter 4 takes us to the real world, exactly when Thanos’ snap is reversed by the Hulk in Endgame. With Monica showing up at a hospital without knowing what is happening, a doctor tells her that her mother, Maria Rambeau, a friend of Captain Marvel, had died.

A scene later, and with Monica already incorporated into SWORD, she is assigned to a strange missing persons case in Westview, New Jersey, a city that not even the local police have information about. When he arrives at the place, he runs into Jimmy Woo (last seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp), who informs him that no one can enter the town and those who have left have collective amnesia.

Not understanding what is happening, the woman approaches the place and is absorbed by an energy field. This leads SWORD to start a search for his agent and recruit, among other scientists, Darcy Lewis, a character who was part of Thor. She solves the mystery around Westview and determines that Wanda is behind the whole problem.

When and what time to see episode 5 of WandaVision?

Chapter 5 of WandaVision will premiere this Friday, February 5, 2021 through Disney Plus. The schedules in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Wandavision – trailer chapter 5

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.