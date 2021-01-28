WandaVision successfully premiered its first episodes on Disney Plus. The new MCU series presents the life that Scarlet Witch and Vision have after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

Next, we will tell you what happened in the third chapter of the fiction, the premiere date of the series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to the synopsis, trailer and the list of episodes to enjoy the new installment.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 3?

The birth of twins Billy and Tommy wasn’t the only surprise in the third installment. Geraldine, Wanda’s friend, does not know who she is or what she is doing in Scarlet Witch’s house, so she is expelled from the reality in which the protagonists live. Agnes and Herb also distrust Geraldine, who is a SWORD agent.

When and what time to see episode 4 of WandaVision?

Chapter 4 of WandaVision It will premiere this Friday, January 29, 2021 through Disney Plus. The schedules in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Wandavision – trailer chapter 4

Wandavision – official synopsis

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.