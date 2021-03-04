WandaVision has been crowned the first Disney Plus hit. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series is one of the public’s favorite productions and is just a few hours away from premiering its latest episode.

Next, we will tell you what happened in the eighth chapter of the show and the release date of the UCM series, as well as the synopsis, trailer and release time of the latest installment of the fiction.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 8?

Agatha makes Wanda relive her past traumas. They go through their childhood in Sokovia, the death of their parents and their life with Pietro. We also see Scarlet Witch at HYDRA facilities , where her future as a heroine is seen. Finally, it is seen how Maximoff arrives at SWORD in search of Vision’s body.

Upon reaching him, Wanda understands that she cannot return to her partner. He goes to Westview, specifically the land where they were going to build their house and cries. Then it expels a red aura and distorts the reality of the town.

Upon leaving Agatha’s trance, she goes out into the street after hearing her children scream and the villain confesses that she is the Scarlet Witch. Chapter 9 is expected to show the confrontation between the two sorceresses.

WandaVision chapter 9 – release date and time

Chapter 9 of WandaVision will premiere this Friday, March 5, 2021 through Disney Plus. The hours in which the episode of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

How many chapters does WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series has nine episodes, which are published every week. On launch day, there was a double chapter. The latest installment is scheduled to premiere for the March 5, 2021 .

Wandavision – chapter 9 trailer

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.