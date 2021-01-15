With a tribute to old television, made from the universe of the streaming, begins for Marvel a new episode of its history. Marvel Studios, owned by Disney since 2009, finds the series The Scarlet Witch and Vision (known throughout the world as WandaVision, a trademark already registered in Spain) and its references to sitcoms of the last 70 years a step forward in the great universe of Hollywood superheroes. The opening of the so-called Phase 4 -after 23 films in 12 years- on Disney + is a new page after the culmination that it supposed Avengers: Endgame in 2019 (the movie that has raised the most money in history), both in its plots and in the way it reaches the public. He streaming from this Friday with the premiere of the series becomes something fundamental for both companies. A future, and a present, that the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige, sees intertwined almost without distinction between television and (the return to) movie theaters.

“It’s just potential for storytelling. It already happened with 3D or with the evolution of special effects, everything is always at the service of growth and the evolution of our way of telling stories ”, explains the president of Marvel Studios to EL PAÍS by videoconference. “We have the feeling that movie theaters will return [tras la pandemia]We really believe that people want and need to get together in it, to share an experience and not be alone in a room. There are things that are made to be consumed like this. We will build Phase 4 to serve both formats. The Scarlet Witch and Vision lead to [al espectador] to the second movie of Doctor Strange, for example. It will help the evolution of the follow-up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ”explains Feige. The stories and characters of the series and movies will be related and viewers will have at their disposal all the material that they accumulate to view at once in their homes. A strategy similar to the one Disney is applying to Star Wars.

The Scarlet Witch and Vision is a series starring superheroes, two of the famous Avengers, but surprisingly it is also a celebration of classic American sitcoms. Both characters, a couple in the Marvel world for years and played respectively by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, appear in the first chapters as protagonists of series from different decades. The first great tribute is to the mother of all sitcoms, I love Lucy by Lucille Ball (there will also be reference to Forced parents, where the Olsen twins, sisters of the protagonist of this series, appeared in the nineties). “Wanda and Vision are two of the most interesting characters in our comics. When we found out we had the opportunity to do these series for Disney +, they were the first stories that we thought would be incredible to explore, ”explains the manager. “Wanda [huérfana y marcada por la muerte de su hermano] She has a mind-blowing story in the comics and in the movies, no one has suffered more tragedy and trauma than her. And Vision too, follows the path of Paul Bettany since he basically did us the favor of giving voice to Jarvis [el ordenador de Tony Stark] in the first movies of Hombre de Hierro, until [aparecer como versión humanoide del ordenador y] his love story and tragic moment of Avengers: Infinity War“When one of them must kill the other to save humanity.

The Mandalorian found for Disney that for series like The Scarlet Witch and Vision Maintaining the weekly offer of chapters instead of uploading all of them at once like other platforms do is vital to maintain interest and encourage and extend the conversation between followers for weeks. “They are great stories that allow us to play with the medium. We have always liked, as comics have done for decades, to play with different genres, throughout the 23 films we have released we have. When we found out we were going to Disney +, we wanted to go further and do something that we couldn’t do in the movies. In this case, going episode by episode allows us to show different eras of television, ”says Feige. The Star Wars series, a great global success in 2020 with its first two seasons, also brings technological changes with the creation of the Stagecraft studio, which allows shooting sequences with the background already digitally created and projected on a large, almost circular screen without losing quality and lowering costs. “I love what The Mandalorian has done technically behind the cameras, it is very influential for all of Hollywood and for us, that we will use part of that technology in our projects in the future ”, adds the producer, who will also be in charge of one of the future films of the galactic saga .

Marvel’s goal with the streaming, Feige explains, is the one they have always had in the company: increase their own mythology, attract new followers, grow and expand. “Disney + has given us this opportunity in the form of six or seven series, which are now at different points of production. A year and a half has passed without having released anything to the public, the longest period since the first Hombre de Hierro”. Then the success of that film, in 2008, caught everyone by surprise and without a clear work plan. Now, it has been the global health crisis due to the coronavirus that has slowed, but not stopped, the future at Marvel. “Everything that is development, scriptwriting, pre-production and post-production we have got used to doing like this [con reuniones telemáticas]. I miss being in a room with people, and the camaraderie that comes with that. I have always said that if someone is capable of adapting to these changes and coming up with the procedures and rules to keep people safe, it is the film crews, because solving setbacks is what they do every hour of every day ”, affirms Feige .

For the president of Marvel Studios it all started with Iron Man, a hero without superpowers who, at the stroke of a checkbook, invents himself. The character was the protagonist of the first film of his study, whose success in 2008 was the pillar from which the universe of the Avengers has been built. And the character is also his first approach to the comics that he loves so much. “My earliest memory of Marvel is from cartoons from the sixties, which I saw on television in the seventies and eighties. I have the memory of playing with other children to be superheroes and all the great ones had already asked them, Superman, Spiderman, Batman, Hulk … I thought who could I be and I remembered the Iron Man from those drawings from the sixties, I thought, he’s cool, he’s covered in gold and has a great mask, ”says Feige, who also acknowledges that although it is impossible for him to highlight a character in his films, the iron man would be at the top next to Black Panther. “We wouldn’t be here without what Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau did in that first movie. And Black Panther for what he represents to us, both in front of and behind the camera and the way we tell his story, introducing him to Captain America: Civil War and then introducing the whole world of Wakanda. It was something very special ”, says the producer. This last sentence is a new reference from Feige to the interconnection of all Disney and Marvel products. It does not matter if it is film or television, everything is related.

Will the Marvel series be closed stories of a single season at the service of the entire universe or will there be second installments? “That answer is going to be different for each of our series. We have already announced that much of Wanda’s story is related to the upcoming movie of Doctor Strange, It is something very thought, we want to show the importance of the Disney series within the Marvel cinematographic universe as a whole. The idea of ​​a second season … anything is possible, and the notion of seeing all these characters again in the cinematographic universe, that will happen 100% “, affirms Feige, who ends the conversation with an invitation:”The Scarlet Witch and Vision is the beginning of a new saga, which is very exciting for the tone, that not everything is going to be a sitcomObviously, but everything we do is a creative twist, and those of us who have been with us in the last 80 years in comics and in the last 12 in theaters, we are saying, keep coming with us as we take you to new places. . WandaVision it’s a very daring introduction to that. “