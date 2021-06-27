Several months after the release of WandaVision up Disney +, it seems that Marvel have modified the post-credit scene of the series, inserting a particular detail, of which we do not yet know precise information.

User ANotCoolGuy showed the world a short video, which you can find below, in which you can see a clear difference in the color palette and trees compared to the classic original scene. This detail may not be relevant, but at the end of the very short video we note comand a figure moves transparently on the screen.

Although it is impossible to recognize who it is, fans have obviously ventured various theories to try to understand what this hidden message from Marvel means, apparently only appeared for a very short time. The figure in the scene could actually be Doctor Strange, which would be linked to a useful reshoot to insert the scene within the next film.

Actually, it cannot be ruled out that it is something else, and the short edited excerpt is not clear enough to get further details. We await official confirmations on this, which however could only come when we understand the actual purpose of this change from Marvel.

We don’t have real confirmation that assures us that we will never get to see a second season of WandaVision, but It is very unlikely that this post-credit scene will serve as a detail regarding the possible sequel to the Marvel series. Just recently, actress Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that there are no plans for another season.

For anyone who has doubts about the ending of WandaVision, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis in which we told you about the explanation by Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman regarding the ending, you can find it here.

Before leaving you, we take the opportunity to refer you to our review of the last episode of WandaVision, in which we delved into the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. You can consult it by accessing the following link.