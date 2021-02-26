One of the series of the moment is, without a doubt, WandaVision. The Disney Plus program created by Jac Schaeffer has managed to cause a sensation among fans by showing what happened to the Scarlet Witch and Vision after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

With its eighth episode just released, the fiction is close to reaching its end, so many fans of the franchise wonder if the show will have a sequel. When in doubt, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, did not rule out that possibility in a presentation for the Television Critics Association.

“I’ve been in Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no’ when it comes to a second season of the show,” said the film producer.

However, nothing is certain yet, so Feige limited himself to saying that, so far, the actress who gives life to the Scarlet Witch will expand her character in another film. “Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the movie Doctor strange”, He concluded.

Recall that in the second feature film the sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) will appear Wanda maximoff and it will have an important role in the plot. Under this premise, many fans consider it likely that the second season of the Disney Plus series would take place after Multiverse of madness.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.