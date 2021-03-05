With the end of WandaVision, more than one fan was fascinated with its last scenes and its outcome, the one that allowed us to see the rebirth of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In social networks there was no lack of messages of support for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, protagonists of the Disney Plus series. It was to the actress to whom a good friend dedicated a few words of encouragement for the success of the series.

Through his Instagram account, the actor John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse in Tres por tres, published a photo where he is seen with a little Olsen in what would be the set of the sitcom. He wrote the following:

“One day, she’s a little girl wandering around the set, and the next thing you know, she’s taking over an entire city, mind-controlling citizens to play their favorite TV comedies! They grow so fast. Wanda had a Vision that we would both be on Disney Plus. Check out Big shot in April and WandaVision, ”he shared.

John Stamos, exactor of Tres por Tres, sent message to Elizabeth Olsen. Photo: @ johnstamos / Instagram

The photo was not only commented on by his followers, but also by Jodie sweetin, actress who played Stephanie Tanner. “I like this so much !!!” he posted.

While Elizabeth Olsen never acted on the show, she accompanied her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, to recordings of Tres por tres. At WandaVision, the production decided to include a nod to the popular 90s comedy.

WandaVision, final chapter

This Friday, March 5, episode 9 of the Disney Plus series was broadcast. With a Wanda Maxinoff aware of the powers she has, her transformation into Scarlet Witch was a fact and the victory over Agatha Harkness was for her. The season finale is now available on Disney Plus.