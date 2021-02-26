WandaVision is Marvel Studios’ first series for Disney Plus and fans couldn’t be more complicated with the surreal story. Its huge success has secured the way for more productions of the same type as Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

With six episodes aired, it has viewers creating one theory over another to understand the motivations of the villainous Agatha Harkness. Likewise, Vision’s future outside of WestView and Wanda Maximoff’s balance of mind have everyone on edge.

Not for nothing did the Variety Intelligence Platform analysis reveal that WandaVision’s audience was unmatched in popularity in the United States during January. According to the data provided, no other product on the major streaming platforms could compete with it.

The report details that WandaVision had an indexed audience figure of 8,127, which means that it was almost 81.3 times more viewed than the average title on the other platforms.

In the ranking of the most viewed they are followed by Bridgerton, Soul, Night stalker, History of sweard swords, Cobra Kai 3, Frozen 2, Wonder Woman 1984, Lupine and Cocomelon. Nine titles acclaimed by the specialized critics and the users themselves.

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.