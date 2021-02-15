The premiere of WandaVision has made millions of people not miss each chapter. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany is one of the most commented on on social networks by netizens.

Fiction is not doing badly, as confirmed by a study published by Forbes, whose conclusion is that WandaVision is the most popular series in the world.

The study was conducted by Parrot Analytics and indicates that in order to reach such a conclusion, “An intense sweep through social media, fan ratings, piracy, and audience demand” .

However, the most curious thing about the investigation is that in its chapter 3, the series occupied the second or third place of the most popular shows. It was not until the premiere of the fifth episode that fiction reached the first position of popularity.

Prior to WandaVision, The Mandalorian was in the first place, as the most popular series, something that Parrot Analytics relates to the way of broadcasting the Disney Plus episodes, which are released weekly, unlike Netflix shows, which are available on complete and make their approval fleeting among viewers.

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Next, the list with the release dates of each installment.

Chapter 7: February 19, 2021

Chapter 8: February 26, 2021

Chapter 9: March 5, 2021.