After several months of waiting, WandaVision premiered on January 15, 2021 on Disney Plus and millions of people have already seen the first two chapters of the Marvel Studios series.

The production was well received by the public and the specialized critics, as reflected in the Rotten Tomatoes website score.

The fiction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) has reached 94% in the ‘tomatometer’ by critics. Regarding the note that the audience is giving, the percentage is lower, 88%.

WandaVision borders on the perfect rating from critics on RT. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes screenshot

These percentages stabilize as time goes by and it is possible that the numbers will decrease as the days go by. The high rating could also be the result of being so long without audiovisual content from the UCM, which would influence the public when scoring the show.

How many chapters does WandaVision have?

The series of WandaVision has nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there will be a double chapter.

Chapter 1: January 15, 2021

Chapter 2: January 15, 2021

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

Wandavision – official synopsis

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.